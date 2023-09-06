Jawan Fever: Die-Hard SRK Fans Line Up Outside Ticket Counters at 2 AM To Book Tickets, Watch

The wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan gets lesser now. With just 1 day left for the film to hit the big screens, fans all over the nation are making sure to grab the best seats, book the first shows and cheer for the superstar. Recently, a video of fans standing in a long queue at 2 a.m outside a theatre has gone viral.

A fan shared the video on theatre and wrote, “Offline Advance Booking of #Jawan at 2 a.m. in Malegaon, UP. If people are in line for Advance Booking at Mid-Night then imagine when Film will release. The response will be Bigger this time than ever. #ShahRukhKhan 🔥."

Jawan, which is all set to release tomorrow, has already sold more than 10 lakh tickets in India, according to BookMyShow. If advance sales are anything to go by, Jawan has already earned over Rs 37 crores gross globally. Reportedly, the film is likely to feature special cameos by South superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame.

The buzz surrounding ‘Jawan’ is so tremendous that the film is expected to become SRK’s second ₹100 crore opener this year, following ‘Pathaan.’ Moreover, it has the potential to join the ₹1000 crore club in the same year for the actor. The film is available in both 2D and IMAX formats, with the most expensive ticket in Delhi being sold for a whopping Rs. 2400.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Last week, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. King Khan dropped the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The film’s trailer recently premiered on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a grand event that also featured a performance by Shah Rukh Khan.