Jawan Fever Grips UAE; Advance Bookings For Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Opens 21 Days Ahead of Release

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, it has now been revealed that the advance bookings for Jawan in UAE have been opened.

Recently, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter and shared that four major multiplex chains - Vox, Novo, Reel, and Roxy opened Jawan advance bookings on August 15 i.e. 21 days ahead of the film’s release. Needless to say, this speak of the excitement that everyone has for King Khan’s film.

#Jawan Advance Booking Opened in UAE 🇦🇪.Four Major Multiplex chains Vox, Novo, Reel, Roxy, and Others have opened. Fans from UAE get your tickets booked now. #ShahRukhKhan is Ready!! pic.twitter.com/BtjlkZ9Y8P — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 15, 2023

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. It is being said that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Reportedly, the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Recently, King Khan also conducted an ‘AskSRK’ session on social media when a social media user asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, can you tell us any lessons or messages from #Jawan that you hope the audience will take away after watching the film? Looking forward to it! #AskSRK." To this, SRK dubbed Jawan as a film that will be championing the themes of ‘women empowerment’, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan," his reply read.

While fans are waiting eagerly for Jawan, the film’s songs are already winning hearts. Recently, Jawan song Chaleya was also released in which SRK was seen romancing Nayanthara.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.