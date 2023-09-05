Jawan First Review Out? Fans Warn SRK Fandom of 'Fake Reviews', Trend '#SayNoToFakeReviews'

Jawan first review is out? A series of tweets have claimed that special screenings of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, took place internationally and the film is allegedly not good. It began on Monday evening, when many accounts on X (previously known as Twitter) with a massive following claimed that they have watched Jawan as part of the censor board screenings in different countries and Shah Rukh has allegedly failed to impress. “Today we watched most awaited film #Jawan at the censor board office of #Singapore. It’s a torture and simply the worst film of 2023," a post claimed.

However, trade experts and fans quickly clarified that the alleged ‘reviews’ floating online are fake and urged fans to not pay heed to them. Trade analyst Atul Mohan posted, “Ignore all the false reviews and overseas censor reports of #Jawan. Censor board office hai ya public garden jo koi bhi ghus jata hai?" A popular Shah Rukh fan club, Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Fan Club, also shared a post that read, “#Jawan has not undergone any special screening. The reports from self-proclaimed ‘critics’ who claim to have seen the film are not genuine. Please do not be deceived by these false reviews!"

Ignore all the false reviews and overseas censor reports of #Jawan. Censor board office hai ya public garden jo koi bhi ghus jata hai?— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) September 4, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTICE:#Jawan has not undergone any special screening. The reports from self-proclaimed 'critics' who claim to have seen the film are not genuine. Please do not be deceived by these false reviews!#ShahRukhKhan #SayNoToFakeReviews pic.twitter.com/8NoayAXCKI— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 4, 2023

Fans quickly spread the word on various social media platforms. Soon, the hashtag, “Say No To Fake Reviews (#SayNoToFakeReviews)" began trending on X.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

The film was ceritified last month. Jawan was reportedly granted a U/A certificate by the Censor Board and the run time of the film is said to be 2 hours 49 mins (169 Mins, 14 Secs).