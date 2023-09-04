Jawan at Gaiety Galaxy: FIRST Video Reveals Special Arrangements For SRK's Film Release

The excitement about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is getting stronger and stronger with each passing day. With just 3 days away from the release, fans and well wishers and every Shah Rukh lover have booked their seats to see their favourite star rule the theatre. Having said that, the craze for the Atlee directorial has led to the iconic Gaiety Theatre in Mumbai to have special arrangements for the film release.

A Shah Rukh Khan fan club shared a video of the same on the microblogging site X. Have a look at the video :

Earlier it was also reported that the iconic single-screen theatre will be hosting 6 AM shows for Jawan. The announcement was shared by one of Shah Rukh’s biggest fanclubs, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the fanclub wrote, “We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy! DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!”

Have a look :

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will mark Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. The film will also feature stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Priyamani among others. The film will also feature a special appearance from Deepika Padukone.

Last week, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. King Khan dropped the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The film’s trailer recently premiered on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a grand event that also featured a performance by Shah Rukh Khan.