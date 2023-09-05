Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans To Kick Off First Day First Show of Gaiety Galaxy With This Sweet Gesture

With just 2 days left for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to hit the big screens, the buzz about the film has been just getting stronger and stronger. While the first show to release in Mumbai is at 6 am at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy Theatre, fans are keen on flagging of the day with some much needed celebration.

Film producer Manoj Desai, who’s also the owner of Gaiety Galaxy theatre recently shared that ahead of the first show on September 7, fans will be pouring milk on SRK’s poster. This will most likely take place at 6 am in the morning.

Have a look at the video:

SRK’s Jawan has also created history by being the first Bollywood film to have a 6 am show at this iconic single screen theatre. SRK’s massive fan following for his films, is surely a proof of his stardom.

The announcement was shared by one of Shah Rukh’s biggest fanclubs, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the fanclub wrote, “We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy! DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!”

We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy! DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt… pic.twitter.com/BdDBk9nJHx— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 28, 2023

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will mark Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. The film will also feature stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Priyamani among others. The film will also feature a special appearance from Deepika Padukone.

Last week, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. King Khan dropped the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The film’s trailer recently premiered on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a grand event that also featured a performance by Shah Rukh Khan.