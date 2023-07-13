Jawan: Kiara Advani Has Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film? Here's What We Know

Jawan is high on the women power! The Jawan prevue released earlier this week has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing the screen with several women, including Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. Now, it has been claimed that another actress has been added to the card. If reports are to be believed, Atlee’s Jawan will feature a cameo by Kiara Advani.

A report by Box Office Worldwide has claimed that Kiara Advani will be seen in a song in the film. To top it off, it is claimed that she shot for the song this week at Yash Raj Films’ studio and the song plays a vital part in the film. It is worth noting that it was reported on Wednesday that Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are reshooting a song from the film, sung by Raja Kumar, at the YRF studio. NOTE: News18 couldn’t confirm the authencity of the photo at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, the Jawan prevue released on Monday confirmed that not only are Nayanthara and Deepika playing a vital role but Shah Rukh will be seen with a team of ladies with guns in their hands. His team includes Ridhi Dogra and Priya Mani. The prevue featured the first look of their characters.

The Jawan prevue also gave an idea about the plot of the film. The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release on September 7.