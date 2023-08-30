CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Armaan MalikJagadeeswaranJawan Dream Girl 2 Box OfficeNayanthara
Home » Movies » Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: SRK To Head to Chennai For Pre-Release Event, Atlee Shares FIRST Photo

Live now

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: SRK To Head to Chennai For Pre-Release Event, Atlee Shares FIRST Photo

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan will be in Chennai for a special event today. He will be joined by Atlee, and Nayanthara.

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 06:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Nayanthara, Jawan music launch,
Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan to fly to Chennai; Atlee, Nayanthara to join.

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend the first on-ground event of Atlee’s Jawan in Chennai today, August 30. Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan will release on September 7. SRK will be in Chennai for a special audio launch event at Sri Sairam Engineering College. He will fly to Dubai for the film’s trailer launch on August 31. The trailer will be displayed on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh confirmed the news of the Chennai event on X, previously called Twitter, on Tuesday night. He revealed that he and the team of Jawan will be at the Chennai-based college on Wednesday evening.

Aug 30, 2023 06:26 IST

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: SRK and Atlee have so far released three songs from the film

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have so far released three songs from the film. The first song released was Zinda Banda. They followed it up with Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Aug 30, 2023 06:22 IST

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Will SRK perform at the audio launch?

On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh Khan teased that we might get to see him groove to one of the songs from Jawan. The superstar wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, “I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Will SRK perform at the audio launch?

Aug 30, 2023 06:15 IST

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Atlee shares first photo from the event

Director Atlee took to his Instagram and shared a BTS photo from the Jawan pre-release event. “Excited to meet everyone. After 3 years. #jawan pre release event tomm 3pm -7pm,” he wrote.

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Atlee shares first photo from the event

Aug 30, 2023 06:11 IST

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Atlee confirms he will join SRK

Director Atlee confirmed that he will be at the special Jawan event in Chennai with SRK.

Aug 30, 2023 06:09 IST

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan to head to Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed he will be heading to Chennai for the special Jawan pre-release event.

Latest News

Latest Blogs