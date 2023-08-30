Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: SRK To Head to Chennai For Pre-Release Event, Atlee Shares FIRST Photo

Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend the first on-ground event of Atlee’s Jawan in Chennai today, August 30. Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan will release on September 7. SRK will be in Chennai for a special audio launch event at Sri Sairam Engineering College. He will fly to Dubai for the film’s trailer launch on August 31. The trailer will be displayed on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh confirmed the news of the Chennai event on X, previously called Twitter, on Tuesday night. He revealed that he and the team of Jawan will be at the Chennai-based college on Wednesday evening.