Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: SRK To Head to Chennai For Pre-Release Event, Atlee Shares FIRST Photo

Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 06:30 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan Music Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend the first on-ground event of Atlee’s Jawan in Chennai today, August 30. Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan will release on September 7. SRK will be in Chennai for a special audio launch event at Sri Sairam Engineering College. He will fly to Dubai for the film’s trailer launch on August 31. The trailer will be displayed on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh confirmed the news of the Chennai event on X, previously called Twitter, on Tuesday night. He revealed that he and the team of Jawan will be at the Chennai-based college on Wednesday evening.
Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have so far released three songs from the film. The first song released was Zinda Banda. They followed it up with Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh Khan teased that we might get to see him groove to one of the songs from Jawan. The superstar wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, “I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”
Director Atlee took to his Instagram and shared a BTS photo from the Jawan pre-release event. “Excited to meet everyone. After 3 years. #jawan pre release event tomm 3pm -7pm,” he wrote.
Can’t wait for this See you all tommmmmmm#jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college chennai pic.twitter.com/V2zxtxaOYn
— atlee (@Atlee_dir) August 29, 2023
Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/1VjoX2xhNE
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023