Jawan Pre-Release Event: Anirudh Ravichander Urges Shah Rukh Khan To 'Keep Calling Him'

After delivering a blockbuster in Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next, titled Jawan. The Atlee directorial is set to hit the cinemas globally on September 7. The grand pre-release event of the action-thriller was organised at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai on Wednesday. During the event, music composer Anirudh Ravichander shared that Shah Rukh Khan would FaceTime every night for an hour.

Anirudh Ravichander said that one has to give credit to Atlee for making an original script during the period of remakes. “But he has roped in India’s biggest star with his own script and story. That’s a huge thing,” he added.

Speaking about working with SRK, Anirudh shared that he will miss him. “We keep FaceTiming for an hour every night. I request you to keep calling me, sir,” he said.

The music composer also shared that when Shah Rukh Khan went to London, he called him to ask for his shirt size. “He presented me with clothes from London. I mean, he didn’t have to do all that," he added. He also asked the King of Bollywood to stay connected with him.

The pre-release event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay, Anirudh Ravichander and the entire star cast with Nayanathara giving the event a miss due to Onam celebrations.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan also danced with Anirudh to his song Zinda Banda. At the end of the clip, SRK was seen hugging Anirudh.

The Jawan pre-release event will be aired on Sun TV on September 3.

Alongside SRK, Jawan features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Jawan’s script has been jointly written by Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan and dialogues by Sumit Arora. The film is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment.