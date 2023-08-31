Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Love For Chennai Food: 'I Lost My Six Packs'

The Indian audience is waiting with bated breaths to watch their favourite Bollywood superstar— Shah Rukh Khan in action mode yet again for his upcoming film Jawan. After the release of the gripping prevue and foot-tapping songs, the wait is for the trailer, which is to be unveiled today August 31. Ahead of the trailer launch, Jawan’s film team organised a grand pre-release event at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai on August 30. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan attended the occasion, sending his fans into a frenzy. Jawan’s director, Atlee, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and music director Anirudh Ravichandran also attended the event. However, the film’s leading lady Nayanthara couldn’t make it to the event.

Among the other things that Shah Rukh Khan talked about at the pre-release ceremony, the Pathaan actor expressed his love for Tamil cinema and food. Crediting the South film industry to be making one of the best movies in the country, King Khan said, “I’m humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realised early on that the best films are made in Tamil.” Speaking about his love for Tamil-based food items, the Bollywood Badshah revealed that it was a “fantastic” experience for him. “Eating here in Tamil Nadu was fantastic, I lost my six packs and gained them back. I found a wonderful variety of dishes in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan further elaborated on the friendships he forged with Tamil filmmakers and actors over the years. He talked about working with renowned director Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Santosh Sivan in the 1998 film Dil Se. “Then it was through Kamal sir’s Hey Ram and then, of course, my friendship with Rajinikanth sir. Now I have made so many friends and families in these three years,” he said, as cited by The Hindu.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is deemed to be one of the most expensive projects of the Bollywood superstar. It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, surpassing the budget of the actor’s last release Pathaan, curated on a budget of Rs 250 crore. On August 29, the makers of Jawan released another peppy track from the film titled Not Ramaiyaa Vastavaiyaa which became an instant earworm.

Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and Priyamani in important roles. Jawan— touted to be a high-octane action entertainer will release in the theaters on September 7.