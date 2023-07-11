Jawan Prevue: Ridhi Dogra Reacts As Netizen Says 'Did Not See You' In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has left everyone super excited for the movie. While the prevue has been getting immense love from the audience, recently a social media user point out Ridhi Dogra’s less screen time in the clip.

On Tuesday, Ridhi Dogra conducted as ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Twitter handle when she reacted to one of the users who had written, “Even almost 30 times seen but i didn’t find you in a trailer ." “You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed," Ridhi wrote.

Not just this, when another user asked her about working experience with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress said, “Ki ye sirf trailer tha. Picture abhi baaki hai. #manifesting (sic)." Check out the Tweets here:

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Ridhi has talked about working with SRK. Earlier also in an interview, Ridhi shared how King Khan was utterly ‘respectful’ when they worked together for Atlee’s directorial. Recalling her first day of shoot with SRK, Ridhi told Bollywood Bubble, “My first day with him (SRK), it was a scene just like this, just how you and I are sitting (pointing towards the interviewer sitting across the table with her) and there was the entire unit, including Atlee, that genius man who I adore and everyone on that set adored him. He is so cute. It was Shah Rukh and I sitting and I swear, for those 6-7 hours that we were shooting, I thought everything else was just clouds.”