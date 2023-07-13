Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Gauri Khan's Reaction, Says 'She Loves The Fact It Shows...'

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Thursday to talk about his recently released Jawan prevue. The actor addressed several questions, including queries about Gauri Khan and son AbRam’s reactions to the Jawan prevue. A fan asked him Gauri’s thoughts on the Jawan prevue and SRK revealed she loved it, especially because of the female power in the movie.

“Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan," he tweeted. Speaking about AbRam, Shah Rukh said, “He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan."

Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan https://t.co/Prc2s9ygYu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan https://t.co/YRY8sK0zj5— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Jawan is set to release on September 7.