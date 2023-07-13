CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Gauri Khan's Reaction, Says 'She Loves The Fact It Shows...'
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Gauri Khan's Reaction, Says 'She Loves The Fact It Shows...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 12:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Guari Khan and AbRam's reaction to SRK's Jawan prevue revealed.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals Gauri Khan's reaction to Jawan Prevue. He also spoke about how AbRam loved R Anirudh's music in the video.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Thursday to talk about his recently released Jawan prevue. The actor addressed several questions, including queries about Gauri Khan and son AbRam’s reactions to the Jawan prevue. A fan asked him Gauri’s thoughts on the Jawan prevue and SRK revealed she loved it, especially because of the female power in the movie.

“Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan," he tweeted. Speaking about AbRam, Shah Rukh said, “He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan."

Jawan is set to release on September 7.

