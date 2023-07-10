CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jawan Prevue: Vijay Sethupathi Packs a Punch in FIRST LOOK From Shah Rukh Khan Film, Watch

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 10:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Vijay Sethupathi is part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Directed by Atlee, the action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

Finally, the much-awaited prevue of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan has released. The action thriller has increased excitement among fans. They are eagerly waiting for the release and it is looking like Shah Rukh Khan is all set for another superhit. The video also features Nayanthara, who is making her Bollywood debut. But the surprise package for the audience was Deepika Padukone. Well, South superstar Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look has also left fans spellbound.

The video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice playing in the background. He is introducing himself and also other actors are being introduced. Vijay Sethupathi is shown for a small time. He has an intense look at the film. The prevue looks very impressive as the lead actor is looking very different from his previous roles. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is playing both negative and positive roles.  Jawan is an action thriller written and directed by Atlee. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a double role - an intelligence officer and a thief. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Watch the prevue here:

The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad.  It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."

Meanwhile, it is reported that the film has already sold the music rights for a jaw-dropping Rs 36 crores. Last month, Box Office Worldwide claimed, “Mega #EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Music Rights Sold For ALL TIME Record Price Of 36 Crores To T-Series, Shah Rukh Khan Dominance Continues!" Shah Rukh and Atlee are yet to react to the claims. Jawan is set to release on September 7.

