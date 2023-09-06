CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shah Rukh KhanAmitabh BachchanJawanBTSNavya Nanda
Home » Movies » Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Film Sells 10 Lakh Tickets In India, Earns Rs 37 Cr Via Advance Booking

Live now

Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Film Sells 10 Lakh Tickets In India, Earns Rs 37 Cr Via Advance Booking

Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is likely to feature special cameos by South superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 11:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan box office day 1, jawan first day collection prediction, jawan release date and time, jawan movie release date 2023, jawan 1st day collection, jawan naa song, jawan release, jawan movie release date
Jawan movie release live updates: Shah Rukh Khan takes the 5th spot in top advance booking of all time in national chains.

Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Atlee’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has made a history even before its worldwide release tomorrow, September 7, as the film has already sold more than 10 lakh tickets in India, according to BookMyShow. If advance sales are anything to go by, Jawan has already earned over Rs 37 crores gross globally. Meanwhile, Jawan is likely to feature special cameos by South superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame. Rumours of Vijay’s cameo first sparked when Atlee shared a photo from his birthday bash wherein he posed with SRK and Vijay.

Key Events

Key Events
Sep 06, 2023 11:21 IST

Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: SRK's Aurangabad fans ready for FDFS

Shah Rukh Khan fans from Aurangabad are ready to enjoy the first day first show of Jawan in a fully booked auditorium.

Sep 06, 2023 11:17 IST

Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: SRK's film sells more than 1 million tickets

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has sold more than one million tickets for its opening day in India. The film is all set to release in cinemas tomorrow, September 7.

Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: SRK's film sells more than 1 million tickets

Sep 06, 2023 11:07 IST

Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: SRK fans from Nepal gear up for FDFS

SRK fans from Nepal have booked full theatre for the first day first show of Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Sep 06, 2023 11:03 IST

Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: SRK fans book entire hall in Udaipur

Shah Rukh Khan fans can’t keep calm as Jawan is all set to release tomorrow. A bunch of his fans has booked an entire AUDI in Udaipur to watch the first day first show of Jawan.

Sep 06, 2023 10:58 IST

Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Allu Arjun to make cameo?

Rumours are rife that Allu Arjun will make a cameo appearance in the Telugu version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Allu Arjun became a worldwide sensation after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise.

Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Allu Arjun to make cameo?
Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.
Sep 06, 2023 10:49 IST

Jawan Release LIVE Updates: SRK's film takes 5th spot in top advance sales

Film trade expert Manobala shared on X, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters all time top 5 advance at multiplexes with 3,91,000 tickets.”

Sep 06, 2023 10:47 IST

Jawan Box Office LIVE Updates: SRK's film earns Rs 37 cr

If advance sales are anything to go by, Jawan has already earned over Rs 37 crores gross globally, according to film trade expert Manobala.

Sep 06, 2023 10:46 IST

Jawan Advance Booking LIVE Updates: SRK's film sells 7.5 lakh tickets

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is expected to shatter all records at the box office as the film has sold more than 7.5 lakh tickets in India, as per BookMyShow.

Latest News

Latest Blogs