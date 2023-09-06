Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Film Sells 10 Lakh Tickets In India, Earns Rs 37 Cr Via Advance Booking

Live now
Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 11:21 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Atlee’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has made a history even before its worldwide release tomorrow, September 7, as the film has already sold more than 10 lakh tickets in India, according to BookMyShow. If advance sales are anything to go by, Jawan has already earned over Rs 37 crores gross globally. Meanwhile, Jawan is likely to feature special cameos by South superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame. Rumours of Vijay’s cameo first sparked when Atlee shared a photo from his birthday bash wherein he posed with SRK and Vijay.
Shah Rukh Khan fans from Aurangabad are ready to enjoy the first day first show of Jawan in a fully booked auditorium.
Our JAWAN's from #Aurangabad are READY for a BLOCKBUSTER FDFS with a FULLY BOOKED AUDI 😍🔥 @iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt @ArmanSrKian#Jawan #JawanAdvanceBookings #ShahRuhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/DpECkTR4nq
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 6, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has sold more than one million tickets for its opening day in India. The film is all set to release in cinemas tomorrow, September 7.
SRK fans from Nepal have booked full theatre for the first day first show of Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
SRK fans from #Kathmandu, #Nepal have booked full audi for JAWAN FDFS 😍🔥 This is one of the 8th FDFS happening in #Nepal 🔥@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt @SRKUniverseNP#Jawan #JawanAdvanceBookings #ShahRuhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/DUFkMcUoUy
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 6, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan fans can’t keep calm as Jawan is all set to release tomorrow. A bunch of his fans has booked an entire AUDI in Udaipur to watch the first day first show of Jawan.
SRK FANs from #Udaipur have booked an ENTIRE AUDI for Jawan FDFS 😍🔥 Ready for the storm incoming!🔥@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt @IamAnilSRK #Jawan #JawanAdvanceBookings #ShahRuhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/e8RvoiNBLG
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 6, 2023
Rumours are rife that Allu Arjun will make a cameo appearance in the Telugu version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Allu Arjun became a worldwide sensation after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise.
Film trade expert Manobala shared on X, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters all time top 5 advance at multiplexes with 3,91,000 tickets.”
#ShahRukhKhan's Jawan enters all time top 5 advance at multiplexes with 3,91,000 tickets.
Top 10 Day 1 Advance at National Multiplexes #Baahubali2 – 6,50,000 #Pathaan – 5,56,000 #KGFChapter2 – 5,15,000 #War – 4,10,000 #Jawan – 3,91,000#ThugsOfHindostan – 3,46,000… pic.twitter.com/5nN4XHtotk
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 6, 2023
If advance sales are anything to go by, Jawan has already earned over Rs 37 crores gross globally, according to film trade expert Manobala.
#Jawan WW Box Office
Advance Sales Day 1
India – ₹ 25.32 crOverseas – ₹ 12.04 cr [$1.45 M – Reported Locs]
Total WW Gross – ₹ 37.36 cr
||#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|| pic.twitter.com/2wxteM7myT
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 5, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is expected to shatter all records at the box office as the film has sold more than 7.5 lakh tickets in India, as per BookMyShow.
It's almost showtime for me and my fearless girls! Just 2 days to go!
Advance booking now open, book your tickets: https://t.co/fLEcPK9UQT#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/yHDT5LuvBT
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 5, 2023