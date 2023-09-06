Jawan Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Film Sells 10 Lakh Tickets In India, Earns Rs 37 Cr Via Advance Booking

It's almost showtime for me and my fearless girls! Just 2 days to go!

Advance booking now open, book your tickets: https://t.co/fLEcPK9UQT#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/yHDT5LuvBT

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 5, 2023