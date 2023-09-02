Jawan: Sangeeta Bhattacharya Says She Looks Up To Nayanthara: ‘She Knows What She Deserves’ | Exclusive

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is eagerly awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut, Jawan. The graduate of Berklee College of Music, whose debut album Shuruaat was nominated for the Grammys, is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s girl squad in the film. In an exclusive chat with News18, Sanjeeta says that the plot of Jawan largely revolves around the girl squad including Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, who has a special appearance in it.

Lauding Nayanthara, who has earned the moniker of a lady superstar and has redefined the portrayal of women in mainstream Tamil cinema, Sanjeeta says, “I think she’s such a powerful force. She’s quite a personality to reckon with. You can tell that she’s speaking her mind. Woh apna kaam se kaam rakhti hai. But she’s so humble.”

Sanjeeta states that she has found an inspiration in Nayanthara, who has proved her mettle in a career spanning two decades. “You can tell all these years she has spent in the film industry because her work speaks for itself. She’s also super self-aware as a human being which is what I took from her. She’s aware of who she is and what she deserves. That’s not just a learning experience for an actor but also a woman like me. It’s great to have someone like that to look up to,” Sanjeeta tells us.

In June last year, Nayanthara tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan and welcomed their twin children in October via surrogacy. Sanjeeta praises the Bigil (2019) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022) actress for striking a fine balance between motherhood and her professional life and says, “They were born during the shoot of Jawan. Even Atlee sir had a kid during the filming. All of these talents came together to not just make a film but also a very special thing and giving both equal amounts of dedication, time and love. There’s so much to learn from them.”

On August 30, the makers of Jawan hosted their first on-ground promotional event of the film in Chennai where they launched the music album of the film. Pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. Reacting to the same, Sanjeeta exclaims, “Oh my goodness, it was incredible. I was so overwhelmed. I, honestly, didn’t know what to expect because it was my first promotion for a film as massive as Jawan. We just went to Chennai not knowing what’s going to happen. Turns out it was a massive stadium with about 7000 people in it! It was insane.”

She further adds, “Right from Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh sir to Atlee sir and Anirudh (Ravichander, music composer), everyone was there! We had first-row seats and watched some incredible performances by Anirudh. We all said a few lines about the film and the experiences. Just to hear the crowd cheer like that and show their love for our film and the cast was amazing! I’m still reeling from it.”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.