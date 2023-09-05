Jawan Sells Over 3 Lakh Tickets For Opening Day, Shah Rukh Khan Treats Fans To a New Poster

The buzz about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is getting stronger and stronger. With just 2 days left for the big screen release, the advance bookings have taken the nation by storm. It is being reported that film has already sold over 3 lakhs tickets at the box office. And now to keep fans excited about the film, Shah Rukh has treated fans with another fresh poster of the film.

Talking about the advance bookings, Shah Rukh wrote, “Main punya hoon ya paap….

Ab jo bhi hoon….2 Din mein aapke paas hoon!! Advance booking now open, book your tickets!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Have a look at the poster :

Main punya hoon ya paap….Ab jo bhi hoon….2 Din mein aapke paas hoon!!Advance booking now open, book your tickets!https://t.co/2HsBgW3sO6#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/xWeRWkrQsJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 5, 2023

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Tue, 10.45 am ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 250,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 53,000 ⭐️ Total: 303,000 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥 #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone #JawanAdvanceBooking."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will mark Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. The film will also feature stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Priyamani among others. The film will also feature a special appearance from Deepika Padukone.

Last week, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. King Khan dropped the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The film’s trailer recently premiered on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a grand event that also featured a performance by Shah Rukh Khan.