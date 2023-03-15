It is long rumoured that Jawan might be postponed. Shah Rukh Khan’s second big release this year is directed by Atlee and is slated to release in June. However, it is speculated that the makers have been considering delaying the release. While SRK and Atlee are yet to respond to the speculation, trade expert Ramesh Bala seemingly confirmed that Jawan is being postponed.

He also added that the team is now eyeing an October release date. “#SRK - Dir #Atlee ‘s #Jawan release is being pushed from June to October," he tweeted. If it is true, it could be likely that Jawan could either eye the Gandhi Jayanti weekend or the Dussehra weekend, which falls on October 24 (Tuesday). We will have to wait for the official announcement.

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay is making a cameo in the film.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Dunki, slated to release in December. The film is directed by Raju Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here