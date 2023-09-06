Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Style For Film’s Special Screening; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is all set to release tomorrow, i.e September 7. The action thriller has already created a lot of buzz ahead of its release. Well, looks like the makers are raising the excitement bar as they have organsied a special screening for the celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving for the screening.

The video which has grabbed SRK’s car arriving for the screening has gone viral. He is not seen as the windows screen is up. Jawan is eyeing an extraordinary advance booking which is touted to be more than 50 Cr nett mark and it remains to be seen if it breaks the record of Pathaan. Generally, the advance bookings are above Pathaan but the national chains are lacking due to programming issues like holdovers digging in and demanding shows which are still not complete at the moment.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed that Jawan has already sold over 3 lakh tickets day 1. “#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Wed, 10.15 am. #PVR + #INOX: 318,500 #Cinepolis: 72,500 Total: 391,000 tickets sold Till Tue night… #Miraj: 34,616 #Moviemax: 10,500 #CityPride: 3,200," he shared on X, previously known as Twitter.

Jawan has dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu and these will also be the highest ever for a Hindi film as there is a massive South dominance in the film, be it the supporting actors to a big director from the Tamil film industry. But this could also affect the collections of the Hindi version in the South somewhat because a few audiences prefer to watch it in local languages. This has not really happened before outside Brahmastra in Telugu as Hindi still dominates even if there is a dubbed version.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.