Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Shut Down 'Differences' Rumours; Duo Shoot Song With Nayanthara Today

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee are coming together for Jawan. The actor and director have been doubling up as each others’ cheer leaders even before the collaboration happened. However, amid the release of Jawan’s prevue, rumour began doing the rounds suggesting that all might not be good in between SRK and Atlee. The rumour allegedly sparked after Atlee did not tag Shah Rukh while sharing the prevue on social media.

However, it is to note that Atlee not only refrained from tagging Shah Rukh but he also did not mention anyone else from the team of Jawan. Given his Jawan-centric post, a few people on Twitter began concluding that all might not be well between Shah Rukh and Atlee.

Shah Rukh debunked the rumour on Twitter on Tuesday night. The actor retweeted Atlee’s Twitter post featuring the Jawan prevue announcement and wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all."

Atlee also shut down the rumours with a heartwarming response to the superstar. He tweeted, “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much ❤️ This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone."

To top it off, journalist Rahul Raut took to Twitter to assure fans that there is no truth in the rumours about Atlee and Shah Rukh. “Lemme clear, All those “differences" wala sh*t between SRK and Atlee are NONSENSE… Everything is alright and the whole team is on cloud nine after receiving such an unprecedented response to #JawanPrevue… The next two months are going to be packed with materials, so be ready!"

Meanwhile, Jawan is slated to release on September 7. The film was previously slated to release in June. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."