Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee To Drop First Song on July 26? Here's What We Know

After the blockbuster teaser drop of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action entertainer Jawan, buzz is that the makers will be dropping the first song from the film in the coming week. Jawan which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is all set to hit the big screens on September 7.

While there has been no official confirmation on the same, a tweet from Pinkvilla’s journalist Rahul Raut has reported, “Following the blockbuster teaser with a massy chartbuster… #Jawan FIRST SONG comes out NEXT WEEK!” Check out the tweet :

Following the blockbuster teaser with a massy chartbuster… #Jawan FIRST SONG comes out NEXT WEEK! 🔥— Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 22, 2023

The buzz about Jawan is growing stronger with each passing day. While Shah Rukh along with their team are currently basking in the love and praises, for the preview video, the film’s director Atlee recently shared another teaser that featured Shah Rukh Khan along with his co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The video snippet also featured Deepika Padukone who has a cameo appearance in the film.

Recently, Shah Rukh dropped a bundle of new posters from Jawan. In the poster, a bald SRK is seen holding a gun. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas.” The actor during the #AskSRK session revealed that he loved his bald look and that the final dance portion was Atlee’s idea. “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan," he said.

Speaking about the action scenes, Shah Rukh revealed his favourite action scene from the movie. “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan," he said. He also confirmed that the songs will be coming out soon and that Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant are working hard on the dance numbers.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh penned a gratitude note for Atlee. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.” Have a look at the tweet.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.