Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Dances To Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan In Epic Fan Edit, Internet Approves

Shah Rukh Khan won the internet over when he was seen dancing to Beqarar Karke in the closing note of the Jawan Prevue. Fans were in splits seeing a bald SRK dancing to the track. While the internet was still wrapping their heads around the scene, a few social media users decided to get Shah Rukh on board the Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan trend. Fans can’t have enough of this crossover, and we didn’t see that coming!

The trending video used the clip from Jawan’s newly released prevue and dubbed it over the hit song Obsessed, sung by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. The audio video fits so perfectly that at first glance, it might feel like an original clip. Well, we surely don’t mind this version of the famous song, as Shah Rukh still manages to look ever so cool.

The user who posted the video wrote, “and here it is". The account had earlier stated that it was ‘waiting for atleast one SRK’s gaddiya uchiya rakhiya’. Fans filled the comments with hilarious responses like “I was waiting for this", “yarr kya sync kia hai song ke sath" and “dead".

Check out the trending clip here:

and here it is 😭pic.twitter.com/t2xyrDVZJj https://t.co/aIyccapiDF— jawan film of the century (@flawsthatshine) July 10, 2023

The Twitterati had a field day and couldn’t stop going crazy over it and soon, this viral video turned into a meme fest. Check out the different renditions of that clip:

every instagram reel for the past month: pic.twitter.com/5aUfqVp3Hr— celina ❦ (@bollyvfx1) July 10, 2023

Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan released its much-awaited prevue and it took the internet by storm. It also hinted that the Pathaan actor might play the hero and the negative role, and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. In the movie, the actor can be seen donning a range of new looks, leaving everyone surprised. The film marks the directorial debut of Atlee Kumar and features big names like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will hit theatres worldwide on September 7, 2023. The Hindi film will also be available in Tamil and Telugu.