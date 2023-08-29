Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Film Becomes FIRST Hindi Film To Get a 6 AM Show at Gaiety Galaxy Theatre

The Jawan mania is reaching new heights every passing day. The film, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s second film this year, is yet open advance bookings. However, the craze for the Atlee directorial has led to an iconic theatre in Mumbai to bend its rules for the movie. It has been reported that the iconic single screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, will be hosting 6 AM shows for Jawan. The move comes just months after the theatre made an exception in its show timing for Pathaan.

The announcement was shared by one of Shah Rukh’s biggest fanclubs, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the fanclub wrote, “We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy! 🔥DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!"

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Monday evening that the Jawan trailer will arrive on August 31. Shah Rukh confirmed the same with a post on X. “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!" he wrote.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7. The film is directed by Atlee and stars SRK in the lead. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, in a special appearance, among others.