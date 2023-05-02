Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Film Draws Inspiration From THESE Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan Movies?

In less than one month, we will meet Shah Rukh Khan again on the big screen courtesy of Jawan. The film’s director Atlee has kept the film under tight wraps, revealing nothing more than just a teaser and a motion poster. However, a report is claiming that Jawan is inspired by two popular films starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, respectively.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the SRK starrer is reportedly inspired by the Hindi film Akhree Raasta and its original film, Tamil film Oru Kaidhiyin Diary. “Akhree Raasta and Oru Kaidhiyin Diary featured Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in a double role of a father and son. Similarly, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role of a father and son. Much like Akhree Raasta, Jawan is also a revenge story with the same conflict points," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While Atlee is said to be a massive fan of the Tamil film and used the core part of the source, the report added that it is not a remake. “However it’s not a remake but an inspiration. Atlee has taken the core plot and come out with a new story for today’s audience. The emotions remain the same, but the treatment is very modern," the source added.

Jawan is Shah Rukh’s second big release this year. He began the year with a bang with the release of Pathaan. The film went on to become Shah Rukh’s biggest blockbuster, collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Fans are waiting to see Shah Rukh return with Jawan in June.

Besides the superstar, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film. Sanjay Dutt is also likely to join SRK for a special action-packed sequence. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

