Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Ready For Action In A Police Uniform, Drops The Latest Poster; Check It Out

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers opened advance bookings across the country on Friday, September 1, after the massy trailer was dropped and showcased at the Burj Khalifa. As the film is just three days away from its grand release, Shah Rukh Khan teased a new poster, urging fans to book their tickets now.

On Monday, King Khan took to his X handle and shared a poster, in which he can be seen sporting the Indian Police uniform, with sunglasses and police cap on. The animated poster had the words ‘3 Days To Go’ written on it. He captioned the post with,

“Main accha hoon ya bura hoon….Rakhwala hoon ya Chor….milta hoon aapse…Bas Teen Din Aur!! Advance bookings are now open, book your tickets!m.paytm.me/jawan # Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."



With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan releasing this week, fans of the superstar are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the release is nothing less than a festive celebration. While fan clubs are booking all the seats in theatres to watch the first day, first show, there are many who are also erecting larger than life cutouts outside theatres. A video from New York has now surfaced online which revealed a fan booked a billboard in the famous Times Square to play the Jawan teaser.

According to a post by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, a fan named Gaurav rented out a billboard space to play the Jawan teaser. The teaser was watched by many gathered at Times Square. “#JAWAN takes over the Times Square -@SRKgaurav1 takes it on air 🔥❤️ The king sized celebration of the film by a FAN at the Times Square as we await the storm 🔥 #ShahRukhKhan #JawanAtTimesSquare," the caption read.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

On Sunday, trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking status on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle. As per him, a total of 2,03,300 tickets have been sold for the first day of Jawan’s premiere i.e Thursday. “Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS. NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 168,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 35,300 ⭐️ Total: 203,300 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥 #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone," he reported.