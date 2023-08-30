Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Offers Prayers At Vaishno Devi Shrine Ahead Of Trailer Launch, Video Goes Viral

The anticipation surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is growing by the day. With the movie’s release just around the corner, the creators are organizing a special music launch event in Chennai tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan himself revealed this on his official handle.

In a message to his fans, Shah Rukh wrote, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards," on X.

Ahead of the big event in Chennai and Dubai that’ll witness song launches and the trailer launch, Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at Maa Vaishno Devi temple in Katra. He tried to keep his identity hidden by wearing a mask, sunglasses and a blue hooded jacket but a video of him entering the temple premises, flanked by police personnel, his going viral on social media. Check out the video here:

Ahead of the Chennai event, the film’s director, Atlee, also expressed his excitement for the same. Taking to X, he wrote, “Can’t wait for this See you all tommmmmmm #jawan pre release event tomm 3 pm at Sai ram engineering college Chennai.”

Apart from the announcement, pictures from the venue have also gone viral. The photos offer a glimpse into the college premises and the huge set up that has been built for King Khan to arrive. Meanwhile, the trailer will possibly release on August 31 in Dubai.

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first project with Atlee. The teaser gave the audience a sneak peek into the many roles the superstar will play in the film. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for release on September 7. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in important roles. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh will have a double role in the film, playing a fighter (father) and a jailer (son), as per Times Now Digital.