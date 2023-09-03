CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Co-star Nayanthara, ‘Such A Wonderful Actor, Hope Her Fans…’

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 15:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh opens up on working with Nayanthara in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan marks Nayanthara's big Bollywood debut. The movie releases on September 7.

The buzz about Jawan is getting stronger with each passing day. With just 4 days left for the massive release, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the lead actors in the film conducted an #AskSRK session, where he heaped praises for his co-star Nayanthara.

A fan asked how was his experience working with Nayanthara. “#AskSRK @iamsrk Shah Rukh Khan bhai nayantara mam ke sath Kam karke kaisa laga she is so beautiful na,” to which he replied saying, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work. #Jawan.”

Earlier too, the actor has heaped praises for the actress. “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan,” he had shared.

Shah Rukh was also asked what are the biggest takeaways from his upcoming film. “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right. #Jawan,” the actor said.

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. King Khan dropped the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The trailer arrived a day after the grand Jawan audio launch and a little over a month after SRK released the Jawan prevue. At the audio launch, Shah Rukh was all praises for the team behind the making of the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

