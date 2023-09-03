Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Co-star Nayanthara, ‘Such A Wonderful Actor, Hope Her Fans…’

The buzz about Jawan is getting stronger with each passing day. With just 4 days left for the massive release, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, one of the lead actors in the film conducted an #AskSRK session, where he heaped praises for his co-star Nayanthara.

A fan asked how was his experience working with Nayanthara. “#AskSRK @iamsrk Shah Rukh Khan bhai nayantara mam ke sath Kam karke kaisa laga she is so beautiful na,” to which he replied saying, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work. #Jawan.”

Earlier too, the actor has heaped praises for the actress. “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan,” he had shared.

Shah Rukh was also asked what are the biggest takeaways from his upcoming film. “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right. #Jawan,” the actor said.

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the film. King Khan dropped the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The trailer arrived a day after the grand Jawan audio launch and a little over a month after SRK released the Jawan prevue. At the audio launch, Shah Rukh was all praises for the team behind the making of the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.