Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says He Does Action Films To 'Impress' His Kids, Reveals Abram Likes 'Cool' Things

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 16:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan says Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan asked him to make movies which Abram will like. (Photos: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his much awaited movie, Jawan. It is directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most awaited movies and while everyone is eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now released a video in which King Khan can be seen answering why he has been opting for action movies lately. SRK shared that action films are a means to ‘impress’ his kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. The superstar further revealed that his children like him performing stunts and with six-pack abs.

“One day my elder son (Aryan Khan) and my daughter (Suhana Khan), told me that I will have to do films which are cool for the youngest, Abram. I think the only cool thing he likes is all these anime and action films. I decided to be a superhero. Then I thought I did not look good in spandex. I got into bandages. That’s why this action film. Honestly, I do action films because my kids get very impressed that I have some cool things, six-pack abs. There is no other reason I should do action films," SRK said.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan further assured all that Jawan has a lot of action, high-speed shots, dancing and good dialogue. He also recalled his first meeting with Atlee regarding Jawan and shared that he gave his nod for the movie after he was told that it would also feature five other actresses. “Covid happened, I was just sitting at home. He just came to see me in Mumbai and he said, ‘I have a film’ and I found it very interesting. The first line he told me about the film was this ‘it is you sir with five girls. My wife and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film’," SRK said in the video.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

