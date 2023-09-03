Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says He Met Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai Last Week Amid Cameo Rumours

Shah Rukh Khan continues to be in the headlines following the Jawan audio launch event in Chennai. The actor on Sunday took to his social media handle and did an AskMe session with fans. He was answering many questions. Amid this, a fan asked him about meeting Thalapathy Vijay which has further rife the speculations of his cameo in Jawan. Well, nothing has been announced but reports are claiming that Thalapathy Vijay might be seen doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “sir how do you feel after so long. can visit again to chennai tamil? Is there an actor or actress you really want to meet? #AskSRK #Jawan” To this the actor replied, “I met Rajni sir. I met Vijay Thalapathi. Missed meeting Ajith but will do soon. #Jawan.” According to media reports, the Varisu actor will play a cameo in Jawan. The actor will reportedly shoot for his part with SRK in mid-September in Chennai. Vijay has allotted a day to Jawan to film his part.

Notably, Thalapathy is not charging any remuneration for his special appearance as the actor shares a great bond with both Atlee and SRK. No official confirmation has come from the maker yet. If the said rumours are true then this film will be a cherry on the top for the fans to witness megastars collaborating.

I met Rajni sir. I met Vijay Thalapathi. Missed meeting Ajith but will do soon. #Jawan https://t.co/c45cWo6rSJ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Recently, the makers released the trailer which was loved by fans. Shah Rukh Khan has impressed his fans with his power-packed performance. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.