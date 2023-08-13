CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Love Will Find A Way' As He Teases New Song 'Chaleya' With Nayanthara
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Love Will Find A Way’ As He Teases New Song ‘Chaleya’ With Nayanthara

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 12:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan teases new song with Nayanthara.

SRK and Nayanthara shot for the romantic song Chaleya few months ago and reportedly Farah Khan has choreographed them for the same.

Looks like our King Of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is back with a soulful romantic track in his highly anticipated film Jawan. The actor would be seen romancing Nayanthara for the same. Titled, ‘Chaleya’, the song is all set to release tomorrow! Ahead of the same, Shah Rukh recently shared a glimpse of the track.

Sharing the same, he wrote, “Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur….#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” The two actors will be seen paired together for the first time and their easy romantic camaraderie lights up the screen.

Have a look at the teaser:

After teasing fans with a short motion poster yesterday, the makers of Jawan gave the audiences a glimpse into the romantic number with a teaser today, revealing an extended glimpse of the song that gives out a little bit more about the track.

This vibe of SRK in a romantic track will be experienced by audiences after a long time! And fans can’t keep calm as the KING of romance is back with a full fledged romantic song. Sung by Arijit Singh, Chaleya is all set release Tomorrow! The track will release in two more languages, Tamil and Telugu.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, SRK and Nayanthara shot for the romantic song few months ago and Farah Khan has choreographed them for the same. The report also shared that those who’ve heard the track are calling it as one of the most soulful songs from the Jawan album.

In a recent #AskSRK session, the superstar revealed that Chaleya holds a special place in his heart as it’s his favorite song from the movie. Described as romantic, sweet, and gentle, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK’s captivating romance on the big screen.

Directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

