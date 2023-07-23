Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Drops a Mysterious New Poster, Is It Vijay Sethupathi?

A new Jawan poster seems to be on its way. The Atlee directorial has been releasing new posters since the release of Jawan Preveu. Fans have been treated to a poster of a bald Shah Rukh Khan and a geared Nayanthara in the recent days. On Sunday, the team of Jawan has hinted that a new poster might be coming our way and it might feature Vijay Sethupathi.

In the intense teaser poster, a close up of Vijay’s eye. Sharing the poster, Red Chillies Entertainment’s Twitter handle wrote, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

While details about Vijay’s role is still under the wrap, it is rumoured that he is playing a villain in the movie. Speaking about bagging the role, he told India Today, “I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding, and I told him, ‘I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.’ He said, ‘we were really hoping to cast you.’ From that conversation, we met, and Jawan happened."

“I was nervous on the first day of the shoot, but SRK took care of me like a kid. I was very nervous on day 1, and it was good that my first day of shooting was not with him. But I had a good time. I loved working with SRK," he added.

The Jawan prevue released earlier this montha and it featured a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi. The preveu also revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and bringing justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release on September 7.