Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Not Feature Kiara Advani? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue has released this week and has created a lot of buzz on social media. It is because of Atlee’s grand vision, a stellar star cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, appealing visuals, Anirudh Ravichandran’s music and most importantly Shah Rukh Khan’s ever-encompassing presence. To add an extra layer to the excitement, there were rumours that Kiara Advani might be making a cameo during a song in the film. However, industry sources have rubbished such rumours.

A source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama divulged,"These rumours are absolutely baseless. No song has been shot, nor Kiara Advani has any cameo in the film. Jawan is such a huge film, everyday one hears of one rumour or the other.”

For the unversed, a report by Box Office Worldwide has claimed that Kiara Advani will be seen in a song in the film. To top it off, it is claimed that she shot for the song this week at Yash Raj Films’ studio and the song plays a vital part in the film. It is worth noting that it was reported last week on Wednesday that Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are reshooting a song from the film, sung by Raja Kumari, at the YRF studio.

Meanwhile, the Jawan prevue released last Monday confirmed that not only are Nayanthara and Deepika playing a vital role but Shah Rukh will be seen with a team of ladies with guns in their hands. His team includes Ridhi Dogra and Priya Mani. The prevue featured the first look of their characters.

The Jawan prevue also gave an idea about the plot of the film. The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release on September 7.