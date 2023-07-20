Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Dance Shoot, Filming an Action Scene For Atlee Directorial?

Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the work on Jawan. Set to release in September, Shah Rukh has already released the prevue earlier this month and has been surprising fans with new posters from the movie. While he is ensuring to treat fans, he is also wrapping up final works on the filming front. Las week it was reported that he was filming a dance number with Nayanthara in Mumbai and now, it is said that he has wrapped the song schedule and is filming an action scene.

A source told Mid-Day that the team has only three days of shoot left. “We have three more days of work left. On the cards is the shoot of filler action sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The remaining cast—Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani—have long finished their portions. In the next few days, the team will finish the insert sequences, and Atlee can call it a wrap on July 21,” the insider said. The report added that Jawan depends “heavily on special effects" and the VFX work is already underway.

Jawan is slated to release on September 7. The film was previously slated to release in June. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."

As for the plot, the prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.