Jawan Song Chaleya Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Atlee

Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new song from Jawan titled Chaleya and he has brought back his trademark romance style on the big screen. The superstar, who is headlining Atlee’s Jawan, is seen romancing Tamil superstar Nayanthara in the song. Chaleya marks his first romantic song in over four years. His last love track was from Zero (2018). On Monday, Shah Rukh took to his social media platforms and shared the song.

Chaleya, which has been released as Hayyoda in Tamil and Chalona in Telugu, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao in Hindi. The song is written by Kumaar and composed by Anirudh R. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song has been shot in numerous beautiful locations. Watch it below:

According to a report in Pinkvilla, SRK and Nayanthara shot for the romantic song few months ago. The report also mentioned that those who’ve heard the track are calling it as one of the most soulful songs from the Jawan album. In a recent #AskSRK session, the superstar revealed that Chaleya holds a special place in his heart as it’s his favorite song from the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan is headlining Atlee’s directorial pan-Indian film Jawan. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.