Jawan Song Chaleya Teaser: SRK To Drop Romantic Song After 4 Years, To Star Nayanthara

Fans are all set to be treated to a new romantic melody, starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The teaser for Chaleya, a romantic track from Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara together for the first time, has been unveiled.

Following the energetic celebratory song, Zinda Banda, the makers are now gearing up to present a tender romantic song to the audience. The song Chaleya is set to release on August 14.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen romancing Nayanthara. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow, off shoulder gown, while Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt, black trousers and sunglasses. He also features in his iconic arms stretched out pose in the photo montage. Taking to social media, he wrote, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet.

#Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’ #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in… pic.twitter.com/ZyNPe1Z8mM— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2023

In a recent #AskSRK session, the superstar revealed that Chaleya holds a special place in his heart as it’s his favorite song from the movie. Described as romantic, sweet, and gentle, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK’s captivating romance on the big screen.