Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Out: SRK Romances Nayanthara, Confirms Trailer On Aug 31

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now released Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song, leaving everyone even more excited for the Atlee directorial. In the song’s video, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara can be seen setting the stage on fire with their energetic dance moves. SRK can also be seen romancing Nayanthara. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow, off shoulder gown, while Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt, black trousers and sunglasses.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is composed by Anirudh Ravichander whereas it is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao.

Sharing the song on his social media handle, King Khan wrote, “This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya." With the song’s release, the actor also confirmed that the Jawan trailer will be released on August 31.

This is not chaiya chaiya.This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya.This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya.Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVMThere are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes… pic.twitter.com/YKsEhGd0JI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan’s song Chaleya was also released earlier this month in which too, SRK was seen romancing Nayanthara. Prior to this, Zinda Banda song from the film was also released.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. It is being said that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Reportedly, the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.