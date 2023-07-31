Jawan Song Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers a Dance Anthem With Anirudh Written All Over It

Jawan song Zinda Banda: It is finally here! After days of anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee released the first song of Jawan. Titled Zinda Banda, the track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music video stars a young Shah Rukh Khan, dancing with hundreds of women in the background. The vibrant, catchy song has Anirudh written all over it.

Watch the song below:

Last week, a source told Zoom TV that Shah Rukh and the team at Red Chillies have left no stone unturned to make the song as grand as possible. “(They) shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more," the insider said. The choreography is rumoured to be done by Shobi.

“Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving,” the insider added.

About Jawan:

Shah Rukh Khan is headlining Atlee’s directorial pan-Indian film Jawan. The film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.