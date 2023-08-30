Jawan Spoiler! Fans Speculate If Priyamani's Character Will Die In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

It is not a secret that Priyamani will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan once again for the Atlee directorial Jawan. The two previously worked together for the Chennai Express song ‘1 2 3 4 Get on the dance floor’. However, Jawan’s recent song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has left fans wondering if Priyamani’s character will die in the movie.

In the Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song, released on August 30, Shah Rukh Khan is seen tapping his feet with his female co-stars from the movie including Nayanthara. However, fans were quick to notice that Priyamani was nowhere to be seen in the song. This has left netizens wondering if Priyamani’s character will die in the Atlee directorial. Check out some of the fans’ posts here:

No Priyamani in this song?Will her character be ☠ by the end of the film….this looks like end credits song#Jawan #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya pic.twitter.com/vtUHx2KdwA — j a w ₳₳ n (@SRK_ALLU_DHF) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Priyamani recalled working with SRK for Chennai Express. “He (Shah Rukh Khan) was an extremely sweet, very down-to-earth person. I mean, he’s the sweetest person alive. So, he came to me at one point because there were some particular steps which we had to repeat a couple of times. He said, ‘No, no darling, you go sit down, I will do it.’ I said, ‘No, sir, I’m okay. I love dancing, so I don’t mind dancing how many times you want me to dance. I can dance, no issues at all.’ Those were the best five nights of my life,” she told Gulte.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. It is being said that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Reportedly, the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7, 2023.