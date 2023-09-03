Jawan: SRK Film Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets in Advance Bookings, Fans Book Entire Theatres Across Country

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers opened advance bookings across the country on Friday, September 1, after the massy trailer was dropped and showcased at the Burj Khalifa. Owing to the hype and frenzy surrounding the film, the film sold another 2 lakh tickets on Sunday.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking status on his X handle. As per him, a total of 2,03,300 tickets have been sold for the first day of Jawan’s premiere i.e Thursday.

He wrote, “Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS. NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 168,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 35,300 ⭐️ Total: 203,300 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥 #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone."

Take a look:

Prominent Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs, namely SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe and team SRK Warriors, from different parts of the nation, have come into action and conducted different promotional activities while expressing their excitement for the release of Jawan.

🎉🍿 Our #Mumbai team are full-on party mode as the advance bookings for Jawan have kicked off! We're thrilled to announce that we've booked the entire 1000-seater #Gaiety theater for the historic first-ever 6am show of Jawan! The excitement is palpable, and the popcorn is… pic.twitter.com/eihIzrS3FI— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 1, 2023

From sticking a poster of Jawan on every street in Chandigarh to promoting the film on the busiest road in Aurangabad, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have left no stone unturned to spread the buzz about Jawan. The prominent Shah Rukh Khan fan club, SRK Universe, has organized a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making Jawan the first Hindi film to have such a morning show.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will mark Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. The film will also feature stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Priyamani among others. The film will also feature a special appearance from Deepika Padukone.

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film’s trailer recently premiered on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a grand event that also featured a performance by Shah Rukh Khan.