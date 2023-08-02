Jawan: SRK Receives Praise from Anand Mahindra for Age-Defying Fitness; Says 'Life Is Short And Fast'

The excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film Jawan has reached new heights with the launch of its first song, Zinda Banda, yesterday. After thrilling audiences with its action-packed sequences and adrenaline-pumping adventure, the film now sets the stage for an electrifying dance number with Anirudh’s foot-tapping composition. The song is titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil, and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu.

Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra took to X to heap praises on Shah Rukh Khan’s fitness saying that the 57-year-old actor has age-defying appearance . He wrote, “This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…"

Shah Rukh Khan took next to no time to reply to Anand Mahindra. Quoting the post and tagging the businessman, he wrote, “Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy."

The music video features Shah Rukh Khan dancing with thousands of girls along with the other female co-stars from the film. The vibrant and catchy song bears Anirudh’s signature style. However, what makes it even more interesting is that Shah Rukh Khan has lip-synced the song in all three languages. According to a source close to the project, Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for the first time in three languages for this first song. He learned the song’s lyrics for the Tamil and Telugu versions, and the Chennai unit supported and assisted him during the shoot. He shot this song three times for the three languages.