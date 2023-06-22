Jawan Stuntman Heap Praises For Shah Rukh Khan, Says, 'He Was Worried That I Would Get Hurt'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South mega director Atlee for Jawan and if the current buzz surrounding the film is anything to go by, SRK fans are in for a big cinematic treat. While there are a lot of things one has to look out for, the film action sequences are said to be legendary. One of the stunt man from the sets recalled working with King Khan.

A stunt-man named Saddam can be heard saying in a viral video,"The heroes I work with are usually rough, who come and say I will do this and that. But he was not like that. He asked me how I am going to do that stunt, and checked on the safety. He was worried that I would get hurt and I briefed him about how it was safe.”

Not only that, SRK would also make it a point to check on him after a stunt was performed by Saddam. He recollected Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Tu thik hai? (Are you okay). Also, if the shot went wrong, he would immediately say it was his fault. I was amazed at what kind of a star he is. SRK is really different from anyone I have worked with."

Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but looks like that was not it. Taking to social media last month, the Badshah of Bollywood had revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed. In the caption, he wrote, “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023"

During an AMA session, on being asked why the film is being delayed, Shah Rukh Khan had written, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences."

Jawan is set to be his second release of the year, following the blockbuster Pathaan, which raked in Rs 1,050 crores globally. The film is generating a lot of buzz among SRK fans, who may also be in for a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, according to reports. According to reports, Jawan revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. He finds himself pitted against a fearsome outlaw who has inflicted tremendous pain upon numerous individuals.