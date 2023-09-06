Jawan Surprise! Shah Rukh Khan Drops All Songs Ahead of Film Release, Says 'There’s More To...'

Jawan: With just a day left for Jawan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans by releasing the full music album of the Atlee film. Shah Rukh took to X, previously known as Twitter, to share that the music album of all three versions — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — is available on YouTube. It has also been revealed that the Hindi version of the album has seven songs while the Tamil and Telugu consist of six tracks.

The Hindi album of Jawan has the songs: Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Aararaari Raaro, Jawan Title Track, Faraatta and Chaleya Arabic Version. The Tamil version has: Vandha Edam, Hayyoda, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Aararaaro Raaro, Jawan Title Track and Pattasa. Whereas, the Telugu version has: Dhumme Dhulipelaa, Chalona, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Nallaani Cheekatilo, Jawan Title Track and Galatta. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sharing the jukebox with fans, Shah Rukh wrote, “There’s more to enjoy in the film too. Thanks to all in our team and also the partners for coming on board and giving us the smashing Sound of Jawan. Happy listening…..#Jawan7thSeptember."

Jawan is set to have a massive opening. Fans have left no stone unturned to ensure that many first day first show are house full. To top it off, it is being reported that the shows will start as early as 5 am in India. PTI reported that Jawan is completely booked in Kashmir for the first weekend.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to X and revealed, “#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS: NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Tue, 6.15 pm. ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 280,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 60,000 ⭐️ Total: 340,000 tickets sold."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.