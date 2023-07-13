Jawan: Tattoo On Shah Rukh Khan’s Bald Head Decoded?; Here’s What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a surprise of their lives when he finally unveiled the prevue of his upcoming pan-India film Jawan. In the clip that amassed millions of views within hours of it being shared, one could see all the different avatars of Shah Rukh Khan that Atlee has brought about with his vision. However, one of the looks received the most cheers since Shah Rukh Khan was showcased sporting a bald look. Within minutes, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a tattoo on his bald head and began discussion around the same, guessing what it said. Finally, a Twitter user might have unearthed the answer.

On Thursday, a user shared a never before seen picture of Shah Rukh Khan in his bald avatar and in that one can see the tattoo clearly. The text tattooed on his temple is in Devanagari. It reads, “Maa Jagat Janni’ which means ‘Mother Of The World’. The user shared the snap along with a still of Shah Rukh Khan from the Jawan’s prevue in which he is standing inside a metro. However, News18 couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the photo at the time of publishing.

Check out the tweet:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently did another round of #AskSRK session in which he addressed some interesting questions. One of the fans asked, “#AskSRK did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it? :3 @iamsrk." Replying to him, refering to some great actors and directors with utmost respect, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan."

Another one asked, “Sir, how was your experience working with Atlee Anna," asked the fan. Shah Rukh Khan did not hold back from praising the director adding he is extremely “hard working". He tweeted, “Atlee is just too too cool. Hard-working and with a one-point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life."

The prevue that was released earlier this week went on to reveal that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

The September release sees the superstar headline the project while ace Tamil director Atlee helms the project. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is also seen in the prevue making a special special appearance in the movie.