Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay Will Be Seen in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film? Deets Inside

It seems official, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee, is set to release on Thursday, September 9. While speculations were high that Vijay might be seen in Jawan, a new tweet has seemingly confirmed that Vijay fans are in for a treat when they head to watch Jawan. A post on X (previously known as Twitter) by popular entertainment and box office portal, Sacnilk Entertainment, said their sources have confirmed Vijay’s cameo.

“Confirmed from Trusted Source: #ThalapathyVijay cameo in #Jawan!!!💥💥" the post read. Shah Rukh, Atlee and the team of Jawan is yet to confirm the news. The claim has left fans excited. “Mass🔥🔥🔥," a fan replied. “Super excited 🔥🔥🔥," added another. “JAWAN TSUNAMI COMING 🔥," a third user declared.

Rumours of Vijay’s cameo first sparked when Atlee shared a photo from his birthday bash in which he posed with Shah Rukh and Vijay. Shah Rukh also recently revealed that during his visit to Chennai last week, he met with Vijay. “I met Rajni sir. I met Vijay Thalapathi. Missed meeting Ajith but will do soon. #Jawan,” he said during his recent Ask SRK.

There are also rumours that Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the movie. There are also speculations that Allu Arjun will be seen in the Telugu version of the film.

Jawan is set to have a massive opening. Fans have left no stone unturned to ensure that many first day first show are house full. To top it off, it is being reported that the shows will start as early as 5 am in India. PTI reported that Jawan is completely booked in Kashmir for the first weekend.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, along with co-producer Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.