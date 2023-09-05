Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay's Mention REMOVED From Atlee's Audio Launch Speech During Broadcast?

Tamil superstar Vijay’s fans are claiming that portions of Atlee’s speech from Jawan’s audio launch in which he spoke about the Bigil star were edited out. Jawan hosted its audio launch last week. In videos from the launch, Atlee was seen speaking fondly about Vijay. He revealed that it was because of Vijay that he signed Jawan. On Sunday, the audio launch was aired on television and a section of social media claimed that the parts where Atlee spoke about Vijay were edited out.

Several fans took to X, previously known as X, to make the claim. They speculated that there could have been an issue with Sun TV, the channel that aired the Jawan audio launch. However, it was soon clarified that while the channel had broadcast the show, they had not edited the launch.

Karthik Ravivarma, who identifies himself as film distributor and a cinema trade analyst on X, claimed, “Verified News: #Jawan Pre-release event not edited by SunTV… they only telecast the footage which given by the production team… Sun TV has not done anything wrong in this issue… Note:- (Sun TV is not offical partner to telecast the event they gave 2 hours prime time slot to promote jawan bsce they doing next film with Atlee)."

Atlee, Shah Rukh and the team of Jawan are yet to react to the development. In his speech, Atlee praised Vijay and expressed his gratitude for working with him on Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Vijay could be seen in Jawan in a cameo role. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.