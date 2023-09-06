Jawan Tickets In Mumbai Costlier Than SRK's Pathaan, Almost As Expensive As Oppenheimer

Jawan fever has taken over Mumbai! With less than 24 hours left before the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are lining outside theatres to book their tickets for the first day first show of the film. While tickets are selling like hotcakes, News18 Showsha has done a little research and found out that tickets for Jawan are selling higher than Pathaan. Back in January, the most expensive ticket for SRK’s Pathaan was priced at Rs 1,550. However, the cost of Jawan’s tickets has gone past Rs 2000 and these are not even IMAX tickets.

On BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket for Jawan costs Rs 2300 (non-IMAX) without taxes. The ticket is being sold at Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive in BKC, and the seats are fast filling despite the high cost. While it is much higher than Pathaan, it is almost as expensive as Oppenheimer in Mumbai. The Christopher Nolan film’s tickets were sold at Rs 2,450 back in July. The tickets were for the IMAX versions of the film.

Meanwhile, tickets for Jawan’s IMAX version are priced less than the 2D version. In Mumbai, an IMAX ticket for Jawan costs Rs 2,170 at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel. The tickets for the same are already sold out on the first day.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed that Jawan has already sold over 3 lakh tickets day 1. “#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Wed, 10.15 am. ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 318,500 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 72,500 ⭐️ Total: 391,000 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥 Till Tue night… ⭐️ #Miraj: 34,616 ⭐️ #Moviemax: 10,500 ⭐️ #CityPride: 3,200," he shared on X, previously known as Twitter.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The film was certified last month. Jawan was reportedly granted a U/A certificate by the Censor Board and the run time of the film is said to be 2 hours 49 mins (169 Mins, 14 Secs).