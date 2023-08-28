Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Create History With Release In World's Largest Theatre In Germany

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is all set to release on September 7. It is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Recently, the film made history as it is going to be screened at the world’s largest IMAX in Germany. It is a gigantic permanent IMAX screen known as Traumpalast in Leonberg, Germany. As per reports, the screen is about 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall. Jawan will be the first Indian film that will be screened in this theatre.

This cinema screen was first opened on December 6, 2022. The making of the theatre began in 2020. It also received a Guinness World Record, naming the theatre the largest permanent cinema hall with an area of 814.8 square metres. On August 25, Jawan’s makers released a new poster of the film. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned in the caption, “There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning…Wait for the Ace!!!”

Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, marking the directorial debut of Atlee in Bollywood. The film is under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment by Gauri Khan. SRK’s fans are eagerly waiting for its release, with the expectation that it will be a blockbuster hit, similar to his last film Pathaan.

Pathaan became one of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest commercial hits and also the highest-grossing film of this year. Jawan also made history by having an advance booking of almost Rs 2 crore in the US, even before its trailer launch. Pre-booking started almost 20 days before the release, but it is yet to start in India. It is expected to create yet another record on its release day.