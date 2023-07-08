Jawan: Countdown Begins For Shah Rukh Khan's Next As Makers Announce 'Trailer Soon'

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan, is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot.

Now, SRK’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has released a short teaser building up the hype around it. The motion teaser features an intercom that has Jawan flashing on it. The text on the video says, “Announcement coming soon". Check out the teaser here:

The recent update was that the trailer for the highly awaited film will be shown in theatres simultaneously with the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. According to several tweets posted by industry insiders, the anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie has begun, and the trailer for Jawan will be unveiled in theatres alongside the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but last month, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed to September 7, 2023. The film follows the story of a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller where the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is faced with a powerful and ruthless villain who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he meets a seasoned lady officer who becomes emotionally invested in his battle.