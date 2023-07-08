Jawan Trailer Date CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan Announces 'Prevue' Date With Fiery Video

Shah Rukh Khan has everyone by the edge of their seats already with the mystery around the launch date of Jawan’s trailer. While it was reported earlier that the trailer will be unveiled alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 that is set to release on July 12, an update around the film on Saturday by Red Chillies Entertainment hinted that the trailer might come out even earlier. And now Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced the release date with a fiery video.

The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan’s mega film, ‘Jawan’, is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am. This exciting news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media, fuelling the JAWAN frenzy among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?… मैं भी आप हूँ…Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023

The recent update was that the trailer for the highly awaited film will be shown in theatres simultaneously with the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. According to several tweets posted by industry insiders, the anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie has begun, and the trailer for Jawan will be unveiled in theatres alongside the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but last month, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed to September 7, 2023. The film follows the story of a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller where the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is faced with a powerful and ruthless villain who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he meets a seasoned lady officer who becomes emotionally invested in his battle.