Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK To Drop a Massy Trailer Today, Karan Johar Shares FIRST Review

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for Jawan’s trailer ever since the superstar dropped the Jawan Prevue last month. If reports and trade insiders are to be believed, it seems like fans might be treated to the Jawan trailer today, August 28. Directed by Atlee, SRK plays the lead in the film, and marks his first film with the director. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles whereas Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance. Speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that Shah Rukh might be playing a double role in the movie.