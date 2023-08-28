Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK To Drop a Massy Trailer Today, Karan Johar Shares FIRST Review

Live now
Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for Jawan’s trailer ever since the superstar dropped the Jawan Prevue last month. If reports and trade insiders are to be believed, it seems like fans might be treated to the Jawan trailer today, August 28. Directed by Atlee, SRK plays the lead in the film, and marks his first film with the director. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles whereas Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance. Speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that Shah Rukh might be playing a double role in the movie.
Trade expert Girish Johar revealed that Jawan is ready to take over the US. The advance bookings for Jawan is reportedly Rs 1.8 crs (approx) so far.
As part of Jawan’s promotions, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new video on Saturday in which he was heard reciting a poem while the new motion poster revealed his looks from the movie.
Shah Rukh Khan reveaeled he plans to release the silver half-masks, seen in the promos and posters, for fans ahead of the film’s release. The superstar came about the idea after a fan asked him where he could get one of the masks.
Shah Rukh Khan teased Jawan during his recent Ask SRK session and said that the film is about women that is made for men.
While Jawan is yet to open the advance booking across the country, a theatre in Mumbai opened the advance booking for the film. According to India Today, the tickets were sold out in just 15 minutes. Tickets as high as Rs 1100 were also bought by audience.
A source told Koi Moi that the trailer will feature Shah Rukh Khan’s various look from the film. “It might be too cliched to say but this will have Shah Rukh Khan doing some never-seen-before stuff. This goes without saying that it’s high on massy action and we could see few of the best hand-to-hand combat sequences as well,” the source said.
Trade insider Ramesh Bala revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee could be hosting a star-studded music launch of Jawan in Chennai.
A source informed Koi Moi that not only Karan Johar but Rani Mukerji might have also watched the Jawan trailer on Sunday night. “The trailer has been watched by a few selected industry insiders (probably Rani Mukerji as well) at the RCE’s office last night and the reports are extraordinary,” the source said.
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are bracing themselves for the trailer. The Jawan trailer is rumoured to release today, August 28.
In a rare sight these days, the paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan out and about on Sunday night.
A report by Box Office Worldwide has claimed that director Prashanth Neel will be attaching the trailer of his upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, headlined by Prabhas, with Jawan.
Shah Rukh addressed the trailer demands on Saturday during his Ask SRK sessions. A fan had asked him if he would release the trailer on the day of the film’s release and a witty SRK asked what he doesn’t release a trailer at all.
While fans are waiting for Jawan’s trailer to release, Shah Rukh had released the teaser of the film’s new song called Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and penned a cryptic note which has Shah Rukh Khan fans’ attention. “I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk,” he wrote, leaving fans thinking that he is talking about the Jawan trailer.
Trade expert Atul Mohan took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Sunday night and said that fans can expect the Jawan trailer arrive on Monday.
SRK had teased the Jawan trailer on Saturday, during his #AskSRK session. He revealed that Atlee is working on the trailer and we might get to watch it soon. He also released a teaser of the film’s upcoming song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, on Saturday. Jawan is slated to release on September 7.