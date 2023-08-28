CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan Dream Girl 2NayantharaNaga ChaitanyaVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK To Drop a Massy Trailer Today, Karan Johar Shares FIRST Review

Live now

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK To Drop a Massy Trailer Today, Karan Johar Shares FIRST Review

Jawan Trailer Release LIVE Updates: Rumour has it, Shah Rukh Khan will drop the highly-anticipated Jawan trailer today, Monday (August 28).

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 10:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan trailer, Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan,
Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan could release the trailer today.

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for Jawan’s trailer ever since the superstar dropped the Jawan Prevue last month. If reports and trade insiders are to be believed, it seems like fans might be treated to the Jawan trailer today, August 28. Directed by Atlee, SRK plays the lead in the film, and marks his first film with the director. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles whereas Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance. Speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that Shah Rukh might be playing a double role in the movie.

Aug 28, 2023 10:06 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK film witnesses impressive advance bookings in the US

Trade expert Girish Johar revealed that Jawan is ready to take over the US. The advance bookings for Jawan is reportedly Rs 1.8 crs (approx) so far.

Aug 28, 2023 09:55 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan releases a new poem

As part of Jawan’s promotions, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new video on Saturday in which he was heard reciting a poem while the new motion poster revealed his looks from the movie.

Aug 28, 2023 09:43 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK to roll out Jawan masks?

Shah Rukh Khan reveaeled he plans to release the silver half-masks, seen in the promos and posters, for fans ahead of the film’s release. The superstar came about the idea after a fan asked him where he could get one of the masks.

Aug 28, 2023 09:30 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK says Atlee film is about women made for men

Shah Rukh Khan teased Jawan during his recent Ask SRK session and said that the film is about women that is made for men.

Aug 28, 2023 09:16 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Tickets sell out in 15 minutes in India

While Jawan is yet to open the advance booking across the country, a theatre in Mumbai opened the advance booking for the film. According to India Today, the tickets were sold out in just 15 minutes. Tickets as high as Rs 1100 were also bought by audience.

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Tickets sell out in 15 minutes in India
The advance booking for Jawan have opened. (Image: X, formerly Twitter)
Aug 28, 2023 09:12 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: What to expect from trailer?

A source told Koi Moi that the trailer will feature Shah Rukh Khan’s various look from the film. “It might be too cliched to say but this will have Shah Rukh Khan doing some never-seen-before stuff. This goes without saying that it’s high on massy action and we could see few of the best hand-to-hand combat sequences as well,” the source said.

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: What to expect from trailer?

Aug 28, 2023 09:06 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK to host audio launch in Chennai?

Trade insider Ramesh Bala revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee could be hosting a star-studded music launch of Jawan in Chennai.

Aug 28, 2023 09:01 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK hosts special trailer screening for Rani Mukerji, KJo?

A source informed Koi Moi that not only Karan Johar but Rani Mukerji might have also watched the Jawan trailer on Sunday night. “The trailer has been watched by a few selected industry insiders (probably Rani Mukerji as well) at the RCE’s office last night and the reports are extraordinary,” the source said.

Aug 28, 2023 08:46 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK fans prepare for the trailer

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are bracing themselves for the trailer. The Jawan trailer is rumoured to release today, August 28.

Aug 28, 2023 08:42 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK spotted!

In a rare sight these days, the paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan out and about on Sunday night.

Aug 28, 2023 08:38 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Prabhas' Salaar trailer to be attached with SRK's Movie?

A report by Box Office Worldwide has claimed that director Prashanth Neel will be attaching the trailer of his upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, headlined by Prabhas, with Jawan.

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Prabhas' Salaar trailer to be attached with SRK's Movie?

Aug 28, 2023 08:28 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan teased trailer during Ask SRK

Shah Rukh addressed the trailer demands on Saturday during his Ask SRK sessions. A fan had asked him if he would release the trailer on the day of the film’s release and a witty SRK asked what he doesn’t release a trailer at all.

Aug 28, 2023 08:25 IST

Jawan Trailer Release LIVE Updates: SRK teases new song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

While fans are waiting for Jawan’s trailer to release, Shah Rukh had released the teaser of the film’s new song called Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Aug 28, 2023 08:23 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Has Karan Johar already watched the trailer?

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and penned a cryptic note which has Shah Rukh Khan fans’ attention. “I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk,” he wrote, leaving fans thinking that he is talking about the Jawan trailer.

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Has Karan Johar already watched the trailer?

Aug 28, 2023 08:17 IST

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan to drop trailer today?

Trade expert Atul Mohan took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Sunday night and said that fans can expect the Jawan trailer arrive on Monday.

Read more

SRK had teased the Jawan trailer on Saturday, during his #AskSRK session. He revealed that Atlee is working on the trailer and we might get to watch it soon. He also released a teaser of the film’s upcoming song, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, on Saturday. Jawan is slated to release on September 7.

Latest News

Latest Blogs