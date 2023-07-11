Jawan Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks 'Sir' Atlee In 1st Tweet Since Prevue, Salman Khan Tells SRK 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'

Live now
Last Updated: July 11, 2023
Mumbai, India
Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan has shattered multiple records even before its release, thanks to its blockbuster prevue, which has already scored more than 53 million views on YouTube (and counting) in less than 36 hours. SRK’s close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday tweeted that he would be watching Jawan in a theatre on the first day.
Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani and Ridhi Dogra. Its prevue received an overwhelming response from the audience and fans are super excited to see Shah Rukh in a full-fledged mass action
Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look in Jawan prevue is going viral on social media. The actor is reportedly playing a double role in the movie.
Atlee has thanked Salman Khan for giving a shout-out to Jawan prevue. He simply responded to Salman’s tweet by writing, “Thank you, sir.”
Thank you sir https://t.co/4jleGoDusQ
— atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi for teaching him Tamil on the sets of Atlee’s directorial.
Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023
SRK’s close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has promised to fans that he would be watching Jawan at cinemas on the first day.
Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/UMra4Iamfg
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2023
After the blockbuster response to Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan has penned a thank you note to Atlee on Twitter.
Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023