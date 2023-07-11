Jawan Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks 'Sir' Atlee In 1st Tweet Since Prevue, Salman Khan Tells SRK 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan has shattered multiple records even before its release, thanks to its blockbuster prevue, which has already scored more than 53 million views on YouTube (and counting) in less than 36 hours. SRK’s close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday tweeted that he would be watching Jawan in a theatre on the first day.

Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani and Ridhi Dogra. Its prevue received an overwhelming response from the audience and fans are super excited to see Shah Rukh in a full-fledged mass action