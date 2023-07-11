CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Jawan Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks 'Sir' Atlee In 1st Tweet Since Prevue, Salman Khan Tells SRK 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'

Live now

Jawan Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks 'Sir' Atlee In 1st Tweet Since Prevue, Salman Khan Tells SRK 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have delivered a blockbuster prevue which has received a huge shout-out from 'Tiger' Salman Khan.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 22:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan trailer, Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Bollywood
Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film breaks all records before its release.

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan has shattered multiple records even before its release, thanks to its blockbuster prevue, which has already scored more than 53 million views on YouTube (and counting) in less than 36 hours. SRK’s close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday tweeted that he would be watching Jawan in a theatre on the first day.

Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani and Ridhi Dogra. Its prevue received an overwhelming response from the audience and fans are super excited to see Shah Rukh in a full-fledged mass action

Jul 11, 2023 22:36 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan sports bald look for Atlee's movie

Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look in Jawan prevue is going viral on social media. The actor is reportedly playing a double role in the movie.

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan sports bald look for Atlee's movie
SRK sports bald look for Jawan.
Jul 11, 2023 22:30 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Atlee thanks Salman Khan for shout-out

Atlee has thanked Salman Khan for giving a shout-out to Jawan prevue. He simply responded to Salman’s tweet by writing, “Thank you, sir.”

Jul 11, 2023 22:25 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK thanks Vijay Sethupathi for teaching him Tamil

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi for teaching him Tamil on the sets of Atlee’s directorial.

Jul 11, 2023 22:23 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Salman Khan promises to watch SRK movie on 1st day

SRK’s close friend and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has promised to fans that he would be watching Jawan at cinemas on the first day.

Jul 11, 2023 22:21 IST

Jawan LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan pens thank you note to Atlee

After the blockbuster response to Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan has penned a thank you note to Atlee on Twitter.

Read more

entertainer. There are reports that the non-theatrical rights of Shah Rukh’s Jawan have been sold for Rs 250 crores. Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

Latest News