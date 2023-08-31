Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK Arrives In Dubai; Trailer To Be Out At 12 PM; Atlee's Film To Cross Rs 85 Cr On Day 1

Live now
Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 09:57 IST
Mumbai, India
Jawan Trailer Launch LIVE Updates: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gears up to unveil the trailer of Jawan in Dubai. The trailer will be displayed at the iconic Burj Khalifa during an on-ground event. SRK has already landed in Dubai along with his manager and director Atlee for the massive launch. Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is slated to release in theatres on September 7. On Wednesday, SRK attended the audio launch of Jawan in Chennai along with Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani Raj. Nayanthara skipped the event due to Onam celebration in Kerala. It remains to be seen whether or
Kamal Haasan sent a special video message for Shah Rukh Khan. The video was played at the Jawan pre-release event on Wednesday. He said, “The relationship I share with SRK is similar to that of what Saket Ram and Amjad had in Hey Ram… They have brought together many talents from across the country for this film.”
Kamal Hassan came live to give best wishes to the team of #Jawan #ShahRukhKhan #JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/9D8AyI6pxy
The Jawan pre-release event will be telecast on Sun TV on September 3, 2023 (Sunday). The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priya Mani Raj.
Here’s a glimpse of the blockbuster team of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.
Ahead of the release of Jawan trailer, a huge cutout of Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the iconic Raj Mandir in Jaipur.
Huge Jawan cutout spotted at #RajMandir in #Jaipur 😍❤️RT if you can’t wait for Jawan Mania to unleash! 🔥@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir #JawanPreReleaseEvent #Jawan #JawanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan #JawanInChennai
WELCOME TO CHENNAI KING SRK pic.twitter.com/7zj652wnYc
Red Chillies Entertainment shared a series of photos from last night’s Jawan event and wrote, “The love, the whistles, the energy… Thank you for all the memories, Chennai. Until next time!.”
Jawan leading lady Nayanthara skipped the film’s audio launch in Chennai on Wednesday. “I asked SRK if I can have my darling here. He was okay with anything. Nayanthara agreed and she couldn’t come today as it was Onam yesterday (August 30),” Atlee said at the event.
Ahead of the grand trailer launch of Jawan at the iconic Burj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan has landed in Dubai along with his team. His manager Pooja Dadlani confirmed the same on her Instagram Story.
The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will be released on YouTube today at 12 PM. It will also be displayed at the iconic Burj Khalifa during an on-ground promotional event in Dubai at 9 PM GST (10:30 PM IST).
The countdown for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has begun! Jawan is a high-octane action thriller which outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. Watch it here