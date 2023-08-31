Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: SRK Arrives In Dubai; Trailer To Be Out At 12 PM; Atlee's Film To Cross Rs 85 Cr On Day 1

Jawan Trailer Launch LIVE Updates: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gears up to unveil the trailer of Jawan in Dubai. The trailer will be displayed at the iconic Burj Khalifa during an on-ground event. SRK has already landed in Dubai along with his manager and director Atlee for the massive launch. Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is slated to release in theatres on September 7. On Wednesday, SRK attended the audio launch of Jawan in Chennai along with Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani Raj. Nayanthara skipped the event due to Onam celebration in Kerala. It remains to be seen whether or